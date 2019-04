FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of kids got to meet Elmo and enjoy hands-on activities at PNC Bank’s 15th annual Grow Up Great Day.

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale hosted the event, Thursday.

The Grow Up Great initiative helps prepare children for success in school and life.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.