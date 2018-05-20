FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale celebrated the arrival of its newest furry friend this weekend.

Terry the Otter getting his very own homecoming bash on Sunday. The small critter is the latest addition to the North American river otter family at the museum.

The mammal is named after Terry Stiles — one of the museum’s founding trustees and a huge fan of otters.

