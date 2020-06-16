Museum of Discovery and Science reopens to members Tuesday, will reopen to general public on June 23

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science has reopened with restrictions on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced its shutdown.

The museum has reopened to members from Tuesday through Sunday, and will reopen to members of the general public on June 23.

Officials for the venue said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Broward County protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MODS’ Welcome Back Plan includes modified operation hours, new visitor guidelines, timed ticket requirements and deep cleaning exhibit closures.

The museum will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Sundays, the hours of operation are 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The museum will be closed daily from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sundays for deep cleaning.

On Mondays, the museum will only be open for limited prearranged school or other group visits.

Among the changes include:

Visitors will be asked a series of health questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and have a touchless temperature check prior to entry.

Visitors over the age of two are required to wear a mask or face covering.

Certain exhibits and rides will be closed.

Signs will be posted for suggested routes through exhibits and social distancing.

Re-entry of visitors will not be permitted.

Timed ticket reservations will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Online ticket reservations can be made ahead of time by clicking here. Walk-up purchases can be made through credit card payments only.

The AutoNation IMAX Theater will be operating at 30% capacity. Additional time will be added between showtimes to allow for a deep clean of the theater.

The museum’s Expedition: Dinosaur exhibit has been extended through September 7.

For more information on the Museum of Discovery and Science’s reopening, click here.

