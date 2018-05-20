FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of a new exhibit.

The museum, located on 401 SW 2nd St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Saturday, for its new exhibition called “Rescue.”

South Florida families were invited for a free day of fun activities, which included interactive weather demonstrations, presentations by hurricane experts and live theater shows.

