Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale opens 2 new exhibits

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of two new traveling exhibits.

“Turtle Travels” and “Attack of the Bloodsuckers!” — the new exhibits that opened Friday — are hands-on experiences for people of all ages.

Children could be seen getting excited about the exhibitions’ on their first day.

“It’s that happy hum of learning, right?” Joe Cox, the museum’s President and CEO, said. “You can just hear the brain cells whirring, and you know they’re coming face-to-face with what’s behind us, with leeches and mosquitoes, and you know, haven’t you ever wanted to be up and personal with a leech?”

The exhibits will be open through Jan. 14.

