Museum of Discovery and Science hosts NYE celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One South Florida museum is celebrating the start of 2021.

The Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale welcomed guests back for a socially distanced New Year’s Eve event.

Guests were able to enjoy the exhibit with Star Wars characters in attendance.

“Everything is a little different this year because of social distancing,” said Museum of Discovery and Science CEO Joseph Cox. “We have two ball drops, one inside, one outside so we’ve made our own balls, we’re counting down. We’re even doing our dancefloor a little different this year. Usually, we have one big giant bubble-wrapped dancefloor. This year, everyone gets an individual dancefloor and they can dance anywhere they want.”

The museum partnered with Flamingo Gardens, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, History Fort Lauderdale and others to showcase the different cultures of South Florida.

