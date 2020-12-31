Museum of Discovery and Science holds socially-distant New Year’s celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One South Florida museum is getting ready to ring in the new year with a special celebration.

The Museum of Discovery and Science welcomed guests back for a special treat: a socially-distanced Noon Year’s Eve, Thursday night.

Guests were able to enjoy all the exhibit had to offer including a Star Wars surprise of storm troopers and other fun activities.

“Everything is a little different this year because of social distancing,” Museum of Discovery and Science CEO Joseph Cox said. “We have two ball drops, one inside and one outside, so we made our own balls. We’re counting down. We’re even doing our dance floor a little different this year. Usually, we have one giant bubble wrapped dance floor. This year, everyone gets an individual dance floor, and they can dance anywhere they want within the 150,000 square feet museum.

The museum partnered with Flamingo Gardens, Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, History Fort Lauderdale and others to showcase all the cultures of South Florida.

