Museum of Discovery and Science holds 24th food and wine gala

A festive crowd enjoyed a tasty tradition at an annual fundraising gala in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Museum of Discovery and Science hosted its 24th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits and Culinary Celebration, Friday night.

Guests enjoyed tastings from 40 of South Florida’s leading restaurants, as well as an array of wines and spirits from around the world.

All proceeds raised from the silent auction will benefit museum operations.

