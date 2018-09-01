FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Museum goers in Fort Lauderdale found an inventive way to beat the summer heat.

Visitors at the Museum of Discovery and Science were invited to chill out at a Cooling Station as part of “FPL Day,” Saturday.

The larger-than-life ice cube refreshed guests with a blast of liquid nitrogen, cooling them by 15 to 20 degrees.

Florida Power and Light provided the interactive experience.

“We’re here today at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, and we’re educating customers, letting them know how they can save on their energy bill and beat the heat,” said FPL spokesperson Richard Gibbs.

It was a day of fun for the whole family. The museum also held trivia games and other entertaining activities.

