Museum Day: Free admission to nearly 1,500 museums across U.S.

(CNN) — Learning something new seems like the perfect way to usher in autumn.

The fall equinox takes place on Saturday, September 22. It’s also Museum Day in the United States.

Nearly 1,500 US museums are participating in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day, when institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer free admission to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.

Museum goers can download tickets for participating museums online by visiting Smithsonian magazine’s website. Tickets provide free admission for two people, and they can be downloaded through 3 p.m. on September 22.

Most of the Smithsonian Institution’s 19 properties offer free entry every day, but the event clears the path to free admission to more than 1,400 additional museums across the country.

And at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York — where there’s usually a charge — Museum Day ticket holders get in free.

Smaller art museums, historic homes, lighthouses, forts and more are all among the wide range of institutions participating in the fee-free day.

Museum-goers are only allowed to download one ticket per email address. “Choose wisely! There are no takebacks,” Smithsonian magazine’s website cautions.

Certain museums may also require printouts of the downloaded tickets. Look for an asterisk under the museum address with the note, “*Printed ticket required.”

To search for a participating museum near you, click here.

The following South Florida museums are offering free admission for Museum Day:

In Miami-Dade:

Ancient Spanish Monastery – North Miami Beach

Coral Gables Museum – Coral Gables

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden – Miami

Gold Coast Railroad Museum – Miami

HistoryMiami Museum

Lowe Art Museum – Coral Gables

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum – Miami

ZooMiami

In Broward:

Art and Culture Center – Hollywood

Deerfield Beach Old School House

History Fort Lauderdale

International Swimming Hall of Fame – Ft Lauderdale

NSU Art Museum – Ft Lauderdale

Old Davie School Historical Museum

Sample McDougald House – Pompano Beach

Seaboard Air Line Railroad Station – Deerfield Beach

The Historic Butler House Museum – Deerfield Beach

Young at Art Museum – Davie

In Monroe:

Florida Keys History & Discovery Center – Islamorada

Harry S Truman Little White House State Historic Landmark – Key West

History of Diving Museum – Islamorada

Key West Museum of Art and History

Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum – Key West

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.