Murder suspect mistakenly released from Broward County Jail back behind bars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward murder suspect is back behind bars, more than a month after he was released from jail by mistake.

Twenty-year old Eric Vail appeared before a Broward County judge in bond court, Saturday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Vail was mistakenly released from Broward County Jail after one charge against him was dismissed, May 30.

Officers found Vail in Jessup, Georgia, on July 10 and were locked in a three-hour standoff before he was captured.

He is currently being held without bond on capital murder charges.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.