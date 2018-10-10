Multiple Waffle House locations close in Florida Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Michael is about to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle — and it’s bad enough that multiple Waffle House locations have actually closed ahead of the Category 4 storm.

If you’re familiar with the “Waffle House Index,” you know it means the hurricane needs to be taken seriously.

Waffle House restaurants keep their doors open 24/7, and are known to stay open even through natural disasters.

USA Today reports that 18 locations are closed as of Wednesday morning along the Panhandle, from Panama City to Destin.

