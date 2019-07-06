Multiple victims following reports of gas explosion in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have reportedly been injured following a gas explosion in Plantation.

Plantation Fire officials tweeted that the gas explosion occurred along the 800 block of South University Drive, Saturday.

Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients

SuD closed — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019

Officials have since closed South University Drive.

Avoid the area of University Drive and Peter's Road. Fire and PD are working an incident involving an explosion. Command post is set up on S. University Drive in the 800 block. Media Command post set up north of this location. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of University Drive and Peters Road.

