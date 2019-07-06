Multiple victims following reports of gas explosion in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people have reportedly been injured following a gas explosion in Plantation.
Plantation Fire officials tweeted that the gas explosion occurred along the 800 block of South University Drive, Saturday.
Officials have since closed South University Drive.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area of University Drive and Peters Road.
