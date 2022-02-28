NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, engulfed in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The vehicles were found in the area of 82nd Avenue near Medley, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Miami Fire Rescue said they found several vehicles on fire and began dousing the flames immediately.

They said they were able to extinguish the flames in 45 minutes.

Florida Power and Light units were also on the scene to tend to any electrical issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

