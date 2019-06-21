Multiple vehicles catch fire in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled flames that engulfed several vehicles in a Hialeah Gardens junkyard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 112th Avenue and Okeechobee Road at approximately 8:15 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured smoke coming from a charred tractor-trailer and several other surrounding vehicles.

Officials said the vehicles were unoccupied when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.