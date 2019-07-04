Multiple utility poles fall in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several utility poles fell and struck parked cars in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Southwest 87th Avenue and 16th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Florida Power and Light said there were no outages as a result of the incident.

It remains unknown how the poles fell.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.