Townhouse burned down in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to put out a fire that has engulfed a townhome in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene located at 11377 S.W. 116th Ter., just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire due to the wind, which is helping the flames spread to other townhomes.

The blaze caused the roof of one of the units to collapse.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where flames could be seen shooting through the roof of at least two townhomes.

According to officials, the main fire is under control. However, they are now working to put out hot spots in the area.

At this point it is unknown how the fire started or if anyone is injured.

An investigation is now underway.

