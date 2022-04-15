DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple juveniles have been hospitalized after attending a military ball in Davie.

The military ball was held at the Signature Grand Event Center, located at 6900 W State Road 84, at around 11 p.m., Thursday.

Police said they received several 911 calls of students who allegedly overdosed.

Students told 7News they were attending an Air Force JROTC Military Ball. They said they took to the dance floor between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

When they returned to their tables for refreshments, things took a turn.

“One moment, we were dancing in the ball and then the next moment, like an hour later, kids started throwing up,” said Lorenzo Toafa who attended the ball, “and then other kids felt nauseous and stuff like that. I think a girl almost had a seizure.”

Around six to eight students were transported to local hospitals.

The students reportedly overdosed on an unknown substance.

The condition of the students remains unknown.

Davie Fire Rescue have not revealed any additional information.

