FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Women demanding lawmakers take bans off their bodies gathered for a pro-choice protest on the doorstep of a South Florida federal courthouse.

From Broward County to Miami-Dade, pro-choice supporters are not backing down from the fight to protect women’s reproductive freedoms.

“I’m tired of the government trying to take control over what is not theirs: my body,” said Margaret Blankinship.

“I grew up with the right to make decisions about my body,” said State Rep. Robin Bartleman (D.) Florida.

The attention is on the voter and if anything else could happen before people head to the polls.

“We the people must stand up, speak out and vote as if our personal rights and freedoms depend on it,” said Sen. Lauren Book

(D,) Florida, “because they do.”

“What will the Florida Legislature, what will the governor do to reproductive freedom in 2023?” said Bartleman. “I am demanding those answers.”

The Florida Democratic Party started a “DeSantis Owes us Answers Tour” in Miami on Wednesday, as various leaders pushed to hear from the governor.

“Ron DeSantis likes to say that we live in the free state of Florida. Well, the women in Florida deserve the freedom to make choices for themselves,” said Book.

By the afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Women’s March Florida put together a protest calling it “We Won’t Go Back: Bans Off Our Bodies.”

“We are not government property. All of us being the majority, all the brave and amazing women that come here today,” said Hunter LaBlanc.

Demonstrations picked up when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Some supported that decision while other’s never will.

“And before you go into that ballot box to vote, I promise until my last breath I will fight for the reproductive freedom for my daughters and women everywhere,” said Bartleman.

The Democratic party is planning more stops as part of their tour, they are planning to head to Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and West Palm Beach.

