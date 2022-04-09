NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to detectives, four people were shot near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace around 4 a.m., Saturday.

As authorities wrap up their investigation, about half a dozen evidence markers are seen notating shell casings on a sidewalk.

The victims have been treated at the location and were transported to Jackson Memorial Health Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition remains unclear.

The area will be closed off in the meantime.

The incident is under investigation.

