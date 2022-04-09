MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting after they received a shot spotter alert and found several people shot in Miami.

According to detectives, four people were shot outside of a convenience store near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

As authorities wrap up their investigation, about half a dozen evidence markers are seen notating shell casings on a sidewalk.

The victims have been treated at the location and were transported to Jackson Memorial Health Ryder Trauma Center. Their condition remains unclear.

Police have not released the description of shooter or what led to shooting.

The area will be closed off in the meantime.

The incident is under investigation.

