Multiple people detained after fight near John A. Ferguson Sr. High

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were detained by Miami-Dade Police after a fight broke out near a Southwest Miami-Dade High School.

According to police, officers responded to the call at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of several juveniles fighting near Miller Road and Southwest 157th Avenue.

Video posted to social media shows someone pulling out what appears to be a gun, before the crowd runs away.

Police said a number of people were detained and at least one person, a 16-year-old boy, was injured.

Officers said so far, nobody has been taken to jail and nobody was transported to the hospital.

