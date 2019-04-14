Multiple medical calls after delay in boarding Carnival ship at PortMiami

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Passengers have been forced to wait hours in the hot sun after the process to board a Carnival cruise ship at PortMiami was delayed, leading to multiple medical calls, officials said.

Some passengers have been waiting as long as three hours to board the Carnival Magic, Sunday afternoon.

“It’s horrible. There’s people out here sweating, sunburning. There’s kids that are overheated and cranky,” said passenger Diane Felicissimo. “We don’t know what time our luggage is coming tonight. I figure we’re on a four-hour delay so, we’re not gonna get out of this terminal till like 8 o’clock this evening.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to tend to some passengers. Officials did not specify the nature of the medical calls.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line released a statement that reads in part, “Embarkation at PortMiami for today’s voyage of Carnival Magic has been delayed due to several factors, including late debarkation from a previous voyage. Embarkation for the next voyage is ongoing and we expect no impact on the itinerary of this next seven-day cruise.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.