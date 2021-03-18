Multiple injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Southwest 87th Ave and 48th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Nine people in total were involved in the accident. Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

The area has been closed to traffic while authorities work the scene.

