SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a crash with multiple injuries that took place in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at U.S. 1 and Southwest 152nd Avenue, early Thursday evening.

Two crashed vehicles could be seen in the area.

At least two patients were transported, including someone who suffered a spinal injury and was transported as a trauma alert.

Another person also had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was brought to a standstill as crews work the area.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

