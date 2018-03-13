Multiple injuries reported after car hits bus in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple injuries have been reported after a car hit a bus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a Miami-Dade Transit bus was traveling southbound in the busway when it was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Southwest 184th Street, Tuesday.

The vehicle is believed to have run a red light.

According to Miami-Dade Transit, there were passengers on board the bus. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed there were 10 patients. Five were released after being treated on scene.

Police have blocked 184th Street from US 1 to Homestead Avenue while crews work the scene.

