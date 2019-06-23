Multiple injuries after truck, SUV collide in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a gray Toyota SUV and a gray pickup truck collided with each other.

Paramedics transported an unspecified number of victims to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

