Multiple injuries after transit bus, SUV collide in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews have taken several people to the hospital after a Broward County Transit bus and an SUV collided in Lighthouse Point.

Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along North Federal Highway, just south of Sample Road, at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured the SUV with front-end damage. The transit bus appeared to have sustained little damage.

Paramedics transported the patients to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Officials have not specified how many people were hurt, as they continue to investigate.

