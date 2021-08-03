MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been detained after a drug investigation in Miami Beach.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Multiple people were detained but the total amount is not yet known.

POLICE ACTIVITY: This morning, pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation, MBPD’s SWAT Team and Strategic Investigations Section (SIS) executed a search warrant near 75 Street and Carlyle Avenue. Several subjects have been detained. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oPsusLwgNH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 3, 2021

SWAT team members assisted with the investigation.

