Multiple crew members believed to be sick with COVID-19 arrive in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several cruise ship workers believed to be sick with COVID-19 have been transported off the ship and brought to get medical attention in Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station to help transport the crew members who were aboard the Costa Magica ship on Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured several medical staff members in hazmat gear making their way to a small boat that came from the cruise ship.

Happening now: emergency crews in full hazmat suits are taking crewmembers from the costa ship and transporting them to ambulances at the Miami Coast Guard station. pic.twitter.com/zKBfalBQ2N — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 26, 2020

The ship is currently holding off approximately five miles out from the coast of PortMiami.

The sick workers were reportedly loaded onto the smaller boat which then came into the PortMiami.

Medical personnel have been transporting the crew members from the boat to MDFR ambulances where they will be brought to a local hospital to get further medical attention.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where first responders could be seen around one of the patients.

Shortly after, another small boat believed to have also come from the cruise ship docked at the U.S. Coast Guard Station.

Two crew members appeared to have come off the second boat.

Appears 2 more sick crew members just taken off life boat. https://t.co/yJZt84c7ZC — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 26, 2020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.