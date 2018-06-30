Multiple children reported missing in central Florida found safe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The three children reported missing in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. have been found safe.
An AMBER Alert was issued after 3-year-old Akeem Dorset, 8-year-old Makylah Brown and 10-year-old Aaliyah Brown were reported missing in the area of 800 block of Oleander Street, Friday.
The children were located with their 65-year-old grandmother, Venita Porter-Carter, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.
