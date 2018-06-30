Multiple children reported missing in central Florida found safe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The three children reported missing in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. have been found safe.

An AMBER Alert was issued after 3-year-old Akeem Dorset, 8-year-old Makylah Brown and 10-year-old Aaliyah Brown were reported missing in the area of 800 block of Oleander Street, Friday.

The AMBER Alert for Akeem Dorset, Makylah Brown and Aaliyah Brown from New Smyrna Beach has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 30, 2018

**AMBER ALERT UPDATE** The missing grandmother and grandchildren from New Smyrna Beach have been safely located. — NSBPD (@NSBPolice) June 30, 2018

The children were located with their 65-year-old grandmother, Venita Porter-Carter, according to New Smyrna Beach Police.

