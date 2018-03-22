Multiple boats damaged after fire at Deerfield beach boat storage business

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several boats have been left charred at a boat storage facility after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze on North Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

Crews said a forklift battery may have sparked the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal will be investigating the blaze.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.