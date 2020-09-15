Multiple arrests made after bust at Miami Springs hotel

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made multiple arrests after a bust at a Miami Springs hotel.

Miami Springs Police said the arrests were made after a multi-agency effort involving the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police and more.

The Miami Springs Police Department was part of a multiagency task force that made multiple arrests at a local Miami Springs hotel last night. Click on the link to read more: https://t.co/hBjZqW6EAs — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) September 15, 2020

Police said they issued search warrants on Monday at the Runway Inn Miami Airport Hotel.

“These search warrants were based on a collection of investigative information and undercover operations,” police wrote.

Detectives said several individuals were identified and four were taken into police custody. Three other people are pending apprehension

Investigators also seized numerous items that were later impounded as evidence.

Police said the criminal charges range from Narcotics Possession with Intent to distribute to narcotics trafficking.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy last month who was accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl at the hotel.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.