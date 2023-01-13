NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple South Florida law enforcement agencies have joined forces in an attempt to put the brakes on “Wheels Up, Guns Down” rides on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, authorities warned they will be out in full force to stop the illegal and reckless riding.

“We will hold those accountable who break the law,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.

Over the years, 7News cameras have captured the noisy and rowdy motorcycle, dirt bike and ATV riders as they disrupted traffic across Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the four-day weekend, but especially on MLK Day.

Dozens of people take over the roads and highways, zigzagging through traffic while performing stunts and tricks. The riders have created a traffic nightmare for drivers.

Ramirez said the riders could face serious charges.

“Violators will be cited and subject to arrest. Their vehicles will be towed, impounded and subject to seizure,” he said.

Officers said the hot spots for “Wheels Up, Guns Down” riders include:

Interstate 95

Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens

Palmetto Expressway (State Road 826)

Gratigny Expressway (State Road 924)

Although the past few years have seen a decrease in riders, police said safety is their top priority.

“We do see a strong correlation with increase of risk, as one person’s driving and the actions they take, resulting in serious body injuries or even deaths,” said MDPD detective Jeffrey Childers.

“The weekend is about peace and unity and the memory of Dr. King,” said Ramirez. “Let’s honor and respect that, let’s respect each other.”

Police advise drivers to refrain from engaging with the riders.

Authorities said they will initially give riders a verbal warning, followed by fines, impoundment and possible jail time depending on the crime.

