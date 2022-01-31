NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are attempting to determine whether a violent multi-vehicle crash in North Miami that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital was a case of street racing.

The crash happened near Northwest 119th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Monday.

“I got three cars. I got one person ejected,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

The mangled cars and debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

A total of three cars were involved — a white Range Rover, a black Infiniti sedan and a red and white Dodge Challenger.

Officials said the driver of the Challenger died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Cameras captured rescue crews placing the driver of the Range Rover on a stretcher. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti walked away without major injuries, according to officials.

Witnesses said they saw the Challenger speeding down Northwest Seventh Avenue. However, investigators believe the other two vehicles involved were not involved in a drag race.

Officers shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue between Northwest 119th and 120th streets until the scene cleared, later that morning. It has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.