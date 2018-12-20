Multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves several injured, including BSO deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was among those hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene along South Andrews Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street, just before 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

FLFR units are onscene of 3 car accident with a vehicle rolled over at 700 S Andrews Ave. Crews are currently working to extricate patients with 5 total patients going to Broward General. — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) December 21, 2018

A witness near the scene described it as a loud bang.

“All of the sudden, the explosion happened, ‘Boom!'” witness Nelson Flores said. “I didn’t even know how all the cars went.”

Three vehicles were involved in the crash that resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over.

Flores said emergency responders wasted no time in helping the victims.

“Fort Lauderdale Police was there even before I could call 911,” he said.

Five occupants had to be extricated from their vehicles.

Rescue crews transported three victims, one of which was a deputy, to Broward General Health. An arrestee who was in the back seat of the deputy’s cruiser was listed as a trauma alert.

The remaining two victims refused treatment, officials said.

Officials said it doesn’t appear that any of the victims suffered serious injuries.

BSO continues to investigate.

