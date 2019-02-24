Multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale causes traffic delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash happened near South Federal Highway and Southeast 17th Street around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Fire rescue crews transported seven people to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area because of heavy delays.

