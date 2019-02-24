Multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale causes traffic delays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash happened near South Federal Highway and Southeast 17th Street around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

FLFR crews are on the scene of a 5 vehicle car accident at S Federal Highway and SE 17th Street. This is a level 1 MCI with 7 patients all with non life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area until 9:30pm due to heavy traffic delays. #Media #Traffic — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) February 25, 2019

Fire rescue crews transported seven people to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area because of heavy delays.

