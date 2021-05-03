Mullins Hall COVID-19 testing site set to close on May 14

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A COVID-19 testing site in Coral Springs will soon be closing.

City officials on Monday announced the Mullins Hall COVID-19 testing site will be demobilized on May 14.

The testing site has been open since May 2020.

Nearly 90,000 tests were performed at the testing site since it opened.

Free COVID-19 testing will still take place at the Ice Den located at 3299 Sportsplex Dr.

The site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

