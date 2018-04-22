MSD students raise $66K for pediatric hospitals during Dance Marathon

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas were able to raised tens of thousands of dollars, all for a good cause Saturday afternoon.

Students raised over $66,000 for pediatric hospitals across North America during their Dance Marathon event.

This event, one of the over 300 dance marathons nationwide, benefits the 170 pediatric hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.