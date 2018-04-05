MSD student returns to campus for 1st time after hospital release

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A Marjory Stoneman Douglas student made a return to his high school for the first time in nearly two months.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges returned to the Parkland school on Thursday for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Borges was shot multiple times while trying to shut and lock his classroom door. He is credit with saving the lives of 20 students during the massacre.

Borges spent nearly two months in the hospital before he was released Wednesday. He was the final shooting survivor to be released from the hospital, and will now continue his recovery at home.

