MSD safety commission examines SRO’s actions on day of shooting

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The public safety commission investigating the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School examined the response of the school resource officer who did not go into Building 12 as the massacre was unfolding.

During the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission’s monthly meeting, held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, an animated clip that was shown reenacted former School Resource Officer Scot Peterson’s actions on Feb. 14. It also showed confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz entering the Parkland school, as well as the victims in their respective classrooms.

As the clip was playing, the commission simultaneously played radio transmissions of victims’ cellphone calls for help. The clip showed Peterson not going into the building.

By investigating Peterson’s actions, the commission aims to clearly define what the role of a school resource officer should be going forward, especially in the event of a shooting on campus.

Peterson has been subpoenaed to testify before the commission at their next meeting, which is scheduled for October.

Max Schachter, the father of Stoneman Douglas shooting victim Alex Schachter, said he has one question for Peterson.

“Why? He said on tape recorder that he heard gunshots. He was at the front of that building at 2:23 [p.m.], and he didn’t enter,” he said. “Why? Why didn’t he go in. He could have done something. Why did he go away and hide. He could have saved those six kids’ lives on the third floor. Why?”

The commission also disclosed information about Cruz’s biological mother, 62-year-old Brenda Woodard. She has an extensive criminal history and was arrested nearly 30 times. Authorities said she was a drug addict for years and was homeless most of her life.

Cruz was given up for adoption.

Thirty four people were shot in the Feb. 14 massacre. Seventeen people were killed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.