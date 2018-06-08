MSD Public Safety Commission members discuss roles of school resource officers

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN/AP) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission began its second day of meetings, Friday afternoon.

The group that represents the commission was assembled by Florida Gov. Rick Scott. The topic on the table for Friday centered around school resource officers.

Scott Peterson, who was the resource officer at Stoneman Douglas during the Feb. 14 mass shooting, was not sure whether he heard gunfire at the time of the shooting.

April Schentrup, mother to MSD shooting victim Carmen Schentrup, explained how a school resource officer should act.

“Well, I think it’s an important role,” said Schentrup. “As a school principal, we know that it’s not just a person in that position — it’s the right person in that position, so understanding what their roles and responsibilities are — they talked about the training today — all the things that they are required to do.”

This commission meeting comes on the day of confessed MSD shooter Nikolas Cruz’s court hearing, where his lawyers argued whether his full confession should be read in public.

