MSD Public Safety Commission meets to discuss ways to enforce school safety

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission have met for day one of two to discuss safety measures to keep children safe.

The first meeting of the year began at the BB&T center in Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Last year the commission members met more than six times after the tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The group investigated all aspects of the shooting before presenting a 400-page report of recommendations they suggested to the governor’s office at the end of the year.

Commission members said the recommendations should be implemented state-wide to keep our children, families, faculty and teachers safe.

In 2019, the group began taking a new approach to make sure school districts across Florida are in compliance, and if not, to enforce it.

This includes measures that are mandated by law.

They discussed the possibility of withholding funding or paychecks from superintendents if the required safety measures were not taken.

The threat assessment in Broward County was said to be a key part of their investigation in 2018.

“Overall, the number of threat assessments, I would say, is relatively low for a district with 270,000 students,” said Commission Chair and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri before he noted how many threat assessments recent school years saw.

“In ’16/’17 there were 167 assessments and in ’17/’18 there were 289,” he noted. “As you probably can figure and guess, the majority of those were conducted after February 14 of 2018.”

The meeting will continue Tuesday afternoon and begin again on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.