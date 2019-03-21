MSD principal among other administrators investigated by Broward County Public Schools

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board announced an investigation of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal, among others.

The investigation of Ty Thompson and three assistant principals was announced on Friday afternoon.

Thompson will stay at the school, but his administrative duties will be reassigned to other administrators.

The investigation is expected to be completed by the end of the school year.

