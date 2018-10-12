MSD memorial unveiled by Broward County Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools held a heartfelt memorial to honor those who are Douglas Strong.

The school district paid special tribute to the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Massacre, Friday morning.

Officials unveiled a golden eagle statue with a heart-shaped engraving that reads, “MSD 17 Fallen Eagles.”

The names of the victims were listed on the column below.

“It’s very impactful. It’s an honor that this was put here for all to see,” said Mitchel Dworet, father of Nicholas Dworet. “It’ll outlast us all. It’ll always be in their legacy, to keep their legacy alive.”

The event also honored six Broward County community and education leaders by inducting them into the Broward Education Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.