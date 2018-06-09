A smash mouth flag football game to raise money for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gave Parkland’s grieving community a chance to have some lighthearted fun this weekend.

Saturday’s game aimed to raise funds — and spirits — in the name of Coach Aaron Feis, one of the victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting on school grounds.

Cameras showed members of the school’s football team facing off against alumni players.

The end-of-the-school-year festivities will also support the Coach Aaron Feis Foundation and other charities that benefit Stoneman Douglas and the victims of the massacre.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.