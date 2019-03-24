MSD community holds emergency meeting after 2 teens’ reported suicide

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Parkland and Coral Springs community called an emergency meeting after reports that a second survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took their own life.

The gathering, which took place in Coral Springs and wrapped up just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, focused on awareness over lingering trauma more than a year after the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

The meeting also gave an opportunity for organizers to inform parents, students and other residents about resources at their disposal.

Parents at the event said they were devastated over the latest turn of events and concerned for their own children.

“Everybody was anxious, ‘What do we do? What do we say?'” said Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina died in the shooting. “It took a bit to bring everybody together.”

Truly heartbreaking. Coral Springs Police confirms a second Stoneman Douglas student has taken their own life. If you or someone you know is struggling, call this number: 1 (800) 273-8255. It’s confidential. It’s free. It can save a life. You are not alone. — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) March 24, 2019

Those in attendance put together an action plan with health professionals and national guidelines. Part of the plan includes talking to children and making them aware that services and help are available.

“This is a risk that this community is facing. We need people to take it seriously,” said Petty, “and then we want to give them very specific actions that they could take and understand where to get help and make that as simple as possible.”

Organizers stressed that children need to know that they are not alone to cope with the ripple effect of the shooting.

Broward residents can dial 211 to reach the Crisis Suicide Intervention hotline. It’s available 24 hours a day and is completely confidential.

