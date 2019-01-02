MSD Commission submits final report to Gov. Rick Scott

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission sent its final report on the school shooting to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

After months of fact finding, the state commission unanimously approved its final report on Wednesday.

The 326-page report addresses the numerous errors that occurred on Feb. 14, resulting in the death of 17 students and staff.

Recommendations called for safety reform in the school districts as well as the responding law enforcement agencies, state legislature and incoming governor-elect Ron DeSantis.

“There are a whole bunch of things that are basic, very, very, basic, hard mitigation strategies that could be put in place,” said MSD Commission Chairman Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, “and should have already been put in place that hadn’t been because people don’t have the will to do it.”

The commission has already produced results, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office changing its active shooter policy that now requires deputies to directly confront the gunman.

