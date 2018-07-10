MSD Commission set to meet Tuesday

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Commission is set to meet Tuesday to discuss ways to prevent violence in schools.

The meeting will start at 8:45 a.m., and will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The commission will map-out a plan for the Promise Program, which accused MSD shooter, Nikolas Cruz was a member of.

By 1 p.m., the commission will turn their focus to the Broward County School’s Behavioral Threat Assessment Program.

The meetings will start Tuesday and will last till Thursday.

