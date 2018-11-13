MSD commission discusses gunman’s mindset, prepares to speak to former school deputy

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The commission established to find out what went wrong during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has convened once again.

On Tuesday they discussed the gunman’s mindset prior to the massacre, as they prepared to hear from the deputy who was on campus at the time.

Tuesday’s session was mostly closed, and the commission discussed the mental health of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz. However, the meeting was later opened up during discussions on Cruz’s social media activities and other factors that led to the shooting.

“As we go through the material, it is against the backdrop that our charge under the statute is to determine what happened, identify system failures and make recommendations for improvements,” said Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission chair.

The commission also addressed the flood of 911 calls that came in as the mass shooting unfolded and in its immediate aftermath. The commission’s investigation revealed most of the calls initially went to the Coral Springs Police Department, and it took longer for that information to make it to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“You know the phrase ‘see something, say something,’ it means something, and it has to mean more than a phrase,” said Gualtieri. “We need it to resonate with the public because law enforcement simply cannot be everywhere all the time. We have to have the public’s help to effectively do our job.”

The meeting wrapped up just before 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the commission is scheduled to hear from Scot Peterson, the deputy assigned as the high school’s school resource officer who resigned after it was revealed that he never went into the building during the shooting. It remains unknown whether or not he will show up at the meeting.

That session will be one of the final meetings before the panel compiles all of their information and hands it over to the governor.

“While there is no doubt that there is an opportunity for improvement, also make no mistake that there are a lot of people who performed exceptionally well and heroically on February 14th,” said Gualtieri.

This commission will continue to meet throughout the week.

